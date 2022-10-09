GoI approves DPR of Bulk Drug Patrk

Shimla: In another milestone to set-up multi-crore drug park-- a national project to herald industrial revolution in Himachal Pradesh, the Government of India has approved detailed project report (DPR) submitted a fortnight back.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here that the Steering Committee of the Union Government gave its final approval Saturday just three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Expressing pleasure on consent given by the Scheme Selection Committee for the Bulk Drug Park, Chief Minister said, "Final approval of this project of national importance will herald the 2nd industrial revolution in the state, especially in the pharmaceutical sector."

He also added that this project was a result of 'double engine government' (of Centre and State), that works in unison and strengthened the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism.

Thakur said that the state government and the department industries was committed to execute both Medical Device Park & Bulk Drug Park in time bound manner so that the entire region could reap the benefits of these mega projects.

He said that it was an historic moment both for the state government and people of the state adding that the Bulk Drug Park will not only ensure the retention of existing pharma formulation units in the state but will also be a step towards making India self-reliant in the API sector.

The Chief minister appreciated the stupendous task accomplished by the team of the industries department and the E&Y consultants. The project would be implemented through Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Infrastructure Limited which would be State Implementing Agency (SIA).

He said that total estimated cost of the Bulk Drug Park Project was Rs. 1,923 crore, of which the eligible CIF for GoI grant was Rs. 1,118 crore and the remaining amount of Rs. 804.54 crore would be borne by the state government.

The project is expected to give boost to numerous economic activities in its surrounding, which would induce socio-economic activities such as allied industries, housing, education and commercial activities. Thakur said that it would provide new opportunities to young entrepreneurs, improved standards of living for people in adjoining five districts Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan and Hamirpur.

Industries Minister, Bikram Singh Thakur stated that the industries department had played a very important role in accelerating the industrial development in the state under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He said that the state department of industries had submitted the DPR of Bulk Drug Park to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India on October 3 2022.

Director Industries, Rakesh Prajapati made a detailed presentation of DPR during the meeting of Scheme Steering Committee, Additional Director, Tilak Raj Sharma, HPSIDC team member and EY consultants were also present.