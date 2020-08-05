Godhan Nyay Yojana will provide employment round the year: Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Godhan Nyay Yojana is a unique scheme, one-of-its-kinds in the country and abroad. He said that the scheme has already started yielding promising results, within only 15 days of its commencement. The Chief Minister said that this scheme will transform the lives of villagers, farmers and cattle ranchers and will also generate employment round the year.



Chief Minister Baghel expressed aforementioned views in the prestigious programme organized at his residence office, while inaugurating the payment process against dung procurement under ambitious scheme of state government 'Godhan Nyay Yojana'. On the occasion, the Chief Minister transferred Rs one crore 65 lakh online into the accounts of 46 thousand 964 dung sellers.

Paying courteous tribute to Shaheed Mahendra Karma at the onset of the programme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated 'Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana' in the state in his memory. Baghel paid tribute to Ex-Minister and popular leader martyr Mahendra Karma on his birth anniversary by garlanding his oil painting. On the occasion, all the cabinet ministers paid floral tribute to martyr Karma. Chief Minister Baghel said that Mahendra Karma was known as Bastar Tiger, as he also stood up strongly for tribal rights.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Godhan Nyay Yojana is first-of-its-kind scheme across the nation and the world, under which cowdung is being procured from farmers and cattle ranchers at Rs 2 per kg at gauthans. On one hand, this scheme will financially benefit the cattle ranchers and on the other hand, it will also promote organic farming. This scheme will benefit people in multiple ways. The scheme will provide employment to people in rural areas round the year. Dung selling will help villagers, farmers and cattle owners in earning regular income. Besides, cowdung in gauthans will be utilized to produce vermi-compost.