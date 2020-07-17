'Godhan Nyay Yojana being appreciated across country'

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the entire responsibility of executing and monitoring 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' has been entrusted with District Collectors. "This scheme is being talked about across the country. Economists and social organizations across the country are observing this scheme. This scheme will turn cowdung into a profitable commodity," Baghel said.



He said that the state already has systematic procedure and infrastructure for tendupatta collection, paddy procurement, and minor forest produce procurement at support price. In days to come, cowdung procurement will be done on the same lines, along with marketing of the vermi-compost so produced.

The CM was addressing the Collectors' Conference held via video conferencing from his residence.

The Chief Minister said that gauthans have always been part of Chhattisgarh's traditions, and now these gauthans are being given modern makeover to make it commercially viable as well. These modern cowsheds will create employment opportunities and additional source of income for people in rural areas. Gauthan and Godhan Nyay Yojana are villagers' very own schemes. State Government is providing all kinds of resources and arrangements for inauguration of this scheme. In near future, villagers themselves wil execute these schemes.

Baghel said that on July 20 on the occasion of Hareli festival, State Government's ambitious Godhan Nyay Yojana will be launched state-wide. From July 20 onwards, programmes will be organized in gauthans across the state on different dates, which will be attended by State Government's, ministers, parliamentary secretaries, panchayati raj institutions and public representatives of urban bodies.

The Chief Minister directed the District Collectors to constitute gauthan samitis with approval of In-charge Ministers of respective districts. Self-help groups should be identified for delegating the works of gauthans.

Baghel said that the task of cowdung procurement and vermi-compost preparations should be given to only those who do not hesitate to touch cowdung.