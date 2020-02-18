GoAir's aircraft suffers bird hit, passengers safe
Mumbai: A Bengaluru-bound GoAir plane, carrying more than 130 people, aborted takeoff on Monday at Ahmedabad airport after one of its engine caught fire following a bird strike.
All people deplaned safely and the aircraft was towed away from the runway, according to the airline.
A GoAir official said there were 131 passengers and three infants onboard the aircraft besides crew when the incident happened.
"The right engine of the GoAir flight G8-802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru suffered from a Foreign Object Damage (FOD) while on take-off roll. The FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused," a GoAir spokesperson said in a statement.
The FOD was caused by a bird hit. The aircraft has been grounded for further inspection, the spokesperson said.
According to the spokesperson, no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary and another aircraft was later arranged to fly the passengers to their destination with a revised schedule.
The flight departed for Bengaluru at 1.38 pm after a delay of nearly three-and-a-half hours. agencies
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Soon, there won't be any dearth of buses, says Kejriwal18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna & sewers, promises...18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Provision of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries: Imran...18 Feb 2020 6:33 PM GMT
We have to continue working to improve the infrastructure...18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT
60-yr-old, niece die after coming in contact with live18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT