Goa: Priyanka promises women 30% quota in jobs

Panaji: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday promised 30 per quota in jobs for women if her party came to power in Goa in the next year's assembly polls.

On a day-long visit to the coastal state, she claimed that the ruling BJP's ideology was "anti-women", and asked people to check the track-record of the new parties coming from "outside". The BJP's ideology is basically anti-women. Their ideology will never like that a woman would be empowered, she said while addressing a women's convention at Margao. BJP thinks that after giving a gas cylinder free or some cash, they have done their job as a government. But what they are doing is making women dependent and not independent, she said. Women in the country have now realized that it was time they spoke up, Gandhi said.