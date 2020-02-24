Goa Guv lauds varsity women's excellence, asks men to compete

Panaji: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that with women excelling in all fields, male students should tighten their belts or there would be nothing left for them to do.

Malik made the point in his speech at the 32nd Annual Convocation ceremony at the Goa University, after out of the 15 medal-winning candidates who scored highest marks in various academic disciplines, 14 were women.

"Among all the medals presented to students. I would like to congratulate all of them. I would especially like to congratulate the women students," Malik said, in his address at the 32nd Annual Convocation ceremony held at the Goa University grounds.

"It is a matter of joy that (nearly) all the medals were won by women students but it is a matter of sadness... where are our male students?

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University also urged male students to seek inspiration from women students, who were excelling in traditionally male-dominated bastions.

"I would like to tell them (male students) that girls are winning medals even in wrestling, weightlifting too and in every kind of sport. Now they will also going to the armed forces," Malik said.

"You tighten your belt and do good work, or you do not even have the talent to cook. There will be nothing left for you (male students) to do. You take inspiration from these girls," Malik said.