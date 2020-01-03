Goa: Four pro-CAA Cong leaders quit, 3 of them join BJP

Panaji: Four Goa Congress leaders resigned from the party on Thursday to protest against its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and three of them later joined the BJP, ahead of the saffron party's rally here on Friday. Former Panaji Congress block committee president Prasad Amonkar, former block committee secretary Dinesh Kubal, former youth leader Shivraj Tarkar and North Goa minority cell chief Javed Sheikh quit the party in the morning, saying they were in favour of the amended citizenship law. Amonkar, Kubal and Tarkar later joined the BJP, ahead of the party working president J P Nadda's public awareness rally on the Citizenship Amendment Act here on Friday.

