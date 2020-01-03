Goa: Four pro-CAA Cong leaders quit, 3 of them join BJP
Panaji: Four Goa Congress leaders resigned from the party on Thursday to protest against its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and three of them later joined the BJP, ahead of the saffron party's rally here on Friday. Former Panaji Congress block committee president Prasad Amonkar, former block committee secretary Dinesh Kubal, former youth leader Shivraj Tarkar and North Goa minority cell chief Javed Sheikh quit the party in the morning, saying they were in favour of the amended citizenship law. Amonkar, Kubal and Tarkar later joined the BJP, ahead of the party working president J P Nadda's public awareness rally on the Citizenship Amendment Act here on Friday.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Reached out to countries across world on CAA, NRC2 Jan 2020 7:11 PM GMT
Tata Sons moves SC against Mistry's reinstatement2 Jan 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Fireman killed, 13 injured in factory fire at Peeragarhi2 Jan 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Sonia speaks to Gehlot, Centre assures all help2 Jan 2020 7:09 PM GMT
Prejudiced' Centre rejected Maharashtra, Bengal tableaux...2 Jan 2020 7:08 PM GMT