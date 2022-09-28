Goa CM visits family of martyr Karnail Singh Benipal

Chandigarh: Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant said that Goa will always be indebted to the martyr Sardar Karnail Singh Benipal a resident of Haryana, who laid down his life for Goa's struggle for freedom from Portuguese rule.



Dr Sawant first paid tributes to martyr Sardar Karnail Singh Benipal and later addressing the media persons at a press conference held here on Wednesday, he announced that a road leading from Goa International Airport would be named after Shaheed Karnail Singh Benipal.

Chief Minister Sawant said that on the call of Prime

Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. During this period, the unsung martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom are remembered.