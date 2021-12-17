Goa BJP MLA resigns, joins AAP ahead of polls

Panaji: Ahead of the state polls, Goa BJP MLA and former minister Alina Saldanha resigned from the assembly as well as the ruling party on Thursday and later joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi.

Alina Saldanha, a two-time MLA, resigned claiming the BJP was no longer the party which she had joined after the demise of her husband, a former minister who was associated with the saffron outfit, in 2012.

Hours later, she flew to New Delhi along with local leaders of the AAP, including its Goa convener Rahul Mhambrey, and joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which is looking to make an impact in the state's electoral politics.