Goa BJP is scared of Mamata Banerjee: TMC

Kolkata: Reacting to Goa chief minister's remark that the Congress was BJP's main opponent in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and party MP Derek O' Brien on Saturday stated that the BJP was scared and was already showing signs of being 'nervous'. "Reacting to First signs of nervousness. You don't get to decide who your principal opponent is. So scared of Didi @MamataOfficial are you! #GoenchiNaviSakal," tweeted the TMC MP.



Earlier, the Goa CM had told a news channel that 'Congress party is our Opposition in #Goa. It is a national party and it has been in the state'.

Ahead of Goa Assembly polls in 2022, TMC opened its office in Panaji in presence of party's MP Derek O' Brien and former Chief Minister Luizinho Falerio on Friday.

Apart from TMC and the BJP, Goa's political arena already has parties such as AAP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Meanwhile, the joining from other political parties to TMC is continuing unabated in Goa. Jayesh Seth, social worker and former AAP leader joined the TMC. Swati Kerkar, former state Congress spokesperson and Diksha Talbenkar, former Goa BJP Mahila Morcha executive committee member have also joined Trinamool Congress.

Derek O' Brien and party's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had visited Goa early this month and since then Derek has been camping in the state. TMC leaders felt that many BJP workers and leaders would join the party shortly. The people in Goa are not happy with BJP because they have not forgotten how the party took control over the state despite the Congress having more MLAs in the Assembly election which was held in February 2017.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Saha, a member of Trinamool State Youth Committee in Tripura was assaulted by goons allegedly backed by the BJP. The saffron party, however, has denied the allegation.

Sushmita Dev, TMC Rajya Sabha member has condemned the attack on Saha. She said the party will carry on with its political activities despite the attack on party workers by the BJP. She said the BJP has become so scared of TMC that it is orchestrating attacks on TMC workers.