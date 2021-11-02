Goa Assembly polls: Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party-led government will provide free pilgrimage to Goans, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to the people of Goa while assuring them that his party's victory in the next Assembly elections would uplift the state.



He pledged to transform the face of Goa by forming an honest government, generating employment, tourism, ensuring continuous electricity supply, along with an assured visit to Ayodhya, Shirdi, Velankanni and Ajmer Sharif for free.

The announcement comes as a follow up to the previous promises made by Kejriwal –300 units of free electricity to farmers and waiver of old bills, allowance of Rs 3000 to one unemployed person from each family along with Rs 5000 to every unemployed family from tourism and mining sector.

The CM further said that 2.90 lakh families –70 to 75 percent population–of Goa have registered under the electricity guarantee programme, and 1.12 lakh young people that have registered under the employment guarantee program are evidence of the fact that people have faith in his party and will give them a chance to show their honest governance model.

"Kejriwal Jo Kehta Hai, Wo Karta Hai –Will fulfill all our guarantees, will give jobs, unemployment allowance in addition to free electricity supply to Goans. They will see an honest government for the first time like Delhi did, AAP will recover money from people involved in corruption and send them to jail," he said.

The government has also received 1,12,000 registrations in the Rojgar Guarantee Program which is almost 25-30 percent of Goa's families.

The CM condemned the revelations made by former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik and said that the BJP high command should have taken strict action against CM Pramod Sawant while adding that no other party is as concerned as AAP which is the only party that has a vision and a roadmap for Goa.

"If this opposition party had made allegations, then the matter was different, it is the work of the opposition to accuse. But the BJP Governor is accusing the Chief Minister of his own party that the CM of Goa is corrupt. The good thing is that he has shown the courage to talk about the rampant corruption in his party's government," he added.

Kejriwal promised that until the point that the youth are unemployed they will continue to get financial assistance from the Government. Neither government has done its part in helping the youth, in generating employment as they have been indulging in the politics of money and power, he alleged.

to power under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar, now deceased. Congress had accused the BJP of "stealing the mandate".