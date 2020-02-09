Goa Archbishop urges govt to revoke CAA
Panaji: Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev Filipe Neri Ferrao, has urged the central government to "immediately and unconditionally revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act" and stop quashing the "right to dissent". He also appealed to the government not to implement the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
However, Goa BJP's general secretary Narendra Sawaikar asked why the Archbishop was opposing CAA when "crores of people including Goans" were supporting the new law.
Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media, a wing of the Goa Church, in a statement on Saturday said, "The Archbishop and the Catholic community of Goa would like to appeal to the government to listen to the voice of millions in India, to stop quashing the right to dissent and, above all, to immediately and unconditionally revoke the CAA and desist from implementing the NRC and the NPR."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gurukul system of education must be revived: RSS' Joshi10 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT
CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal...10 Feb 2020 10:10 AM GMT
West Bengal announces 100 MSME parks in 3 years, housing...10 Feb 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Android flaw BlueFrag lets attackers send malware over...10 Feb 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G: True style and fitness package10 Feb 2020 9:53 AM GMT