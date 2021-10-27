Goa: Ahead of Mamata's visit, ex-Cong V-P joins TMC

Panaji: Ahead of the visit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee to Goa, former vice-president of Congress in Goa Kishore Narvekar along with a host of other Congress leaders joined TMC on Wednesday. Earlier, Luizinho Falerio, two-time Congress Chief Minister had joined TMC. He has been made the national vice-president of the TMC.



Banerjee, who is currently touring north Bengal, will leave for Goa on Thursday to take a stock of the situation there. Trinamool has decided to fight the state Assembly election in Goa scheduled in February 2022. Goa administration did not allow Trinamool Congress to hold a meeting on Monday without citing any cause.

About the joining of Narvekar, veteran Trinamool leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Ro, who had been recently to Goa, said leaders and workers from different political parties had shown keen interest to join Trinamool. "Trinamool has not forced anyone to come to its fold, these leaders have shown interest to join TMC so the question of getting benefited due to the joining of the leaders from other political parties does not arise," he added.

Mohua Moitra, TMC Lok Sabha MP said no development had taken place in Goa for the past 20 years. "There is mounting unemployment and the condition of the local residents has become so bad that they are unable to buy even their own house. Rich people from other parts of the country are buying houses in Goa while the local people do not have the purchase power. The law and order situation has also deteriorated under the BJP rule," she remarked.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to go to Tripura in October to address a rally. The steering committee of Tripura Trinamool Congress held a meeting on Wednesday to prepare a roadmap that will be followed during the civic poll scheduled to be held in November.

Trinamool has decided to take part in the municipal election. Political experts doubted whether Biplab Deb administration will allow Abhishek Banerjee to address a meeting. BJP continues to scare TMC supporters all over the state.