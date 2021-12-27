Goa: About 1.5 lakh women enrol in TMC's Griha Laxmi scheme

KOLKATA: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched the Griha Laxmi card where female members are entitled to receive Rs 5,000 per month as their monthly stipend, almost 1.5 lakh women registered their names for the card.



With the Goa Assembly election scheduled in February 2022, most beneficiaries have enrolled their names for the scheme with the hope that if TMC comes to power in Goa then they will get a monthly stipend.

Senior TMC leaders are of the opinion that they have instructed the local leaders to collect all the names of those who are willing to enrol their names for the scheme.

According to senior TMC leaders, the scheme is set out to close the gap in the inequality that has long prevailed in the state.

A senior MLA of Goa said: "Within 12 days, 1.5 lakh people have registered their names for the scheme and the objective behind introducing the scheme is to see that all women of Goa get the monthly stipend."

He said the BJP government's "intense apathy" has dismayed people, and voters no longer have faith in the party.

Griha Laxmi is TMC's proposed flagship scheme that was launched on December 11. Launched as a welfare initiative with universal coverage within the state, the scheme promises guaranteed income support of Rs 5,000 per month, covering all of the 3.5 lakh families in Goa.

Abhirup Sarkar feels that schemes like these will increase the purchasing power of women, thereby furthering the economic prosperity of the family and the state, and will help push up the GDP.

It may be mentioned that in the last few days an array of grassroots leaders from other parties joined the Trinamool Congress in Goa, and TMC leadership is trying their best to strengthen their leadership in Goa before the Assembly election.