'Go Back' posters against Kailash Vijayvargiya in city

KOLKATA: In less than two months' time since BJP's poll debacle in the state, posters reading 'Go Back TMC setting master' and bearing images of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya have surfaced across the city.



Posters have been put up especially in and around Muralidhar Sen Lane in Central Kolkata and Hastings in South Kolkata where BJP party offices are situated.

Vijayvargiya was one of the first few leaders who had said the BJP would get about 200 seats in the Assembly election. After the results were out with BJP getting only 75 seats, Vijayvargiya did not come to Bengal.

The BJP meeting on Thursday to discuss the party's debacle in the Assembly election became stormy after Vijayvargiya did not turn up. Three national leaders Shiv Prakash, Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya came to Kolkata to pacify the state leaders. But sources said they failed to pacify the state leaders. They could not tell the state leaders when Vijayvargiya would come to the city.

Senior party leaders said some state leaders had expressed their strong reservation against Suvendu Adhikari in the meeting. They said they would not accept the candidates whom Adhikari would nominate for the by-election. "Who is he to nominate the candidates? All the candidates nominated by him in the Assembly election had lost," the state BJP leaders said, as revealed by sources.

"Enough is enough. We have learnt that Adhikari is nominating names of candidates to the Central leadership. We are not going to accept this," they maintained.

Party insiders said: "After Mukul Roy was taken back in Trinamool Congress, there is an atmosphere of suspicion in the BJP where the leaders cannot trust each other. Everyone is thinking that the other person has got in touch with TMC secretly." Party insiders said two things are evident, firstly, the gap between Adhikari and the state leadership was widening and secondly, the state leadership was not going to accept the diktats of the leaders from Delhi blindly.

The meeting on Thursday ended in a fiasco and the date of the next meeting would be announced later.