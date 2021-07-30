GM inspects BLW Central Hospital

Varanasi: General Manager, Banaras Locomotive Works, Anjali Goyal inspected BLW Central Hospital on Thursday. Working of PSA Oxygen Generation Plant with capacity of 610 liters per minute, installed at BLW Central Hospital, was shown. This Oxygen Generation plant was inaugurated by the PM on July 15, 2021. The plant has been set up through Corporate Social Responsibility funds arranged by District Administration. This will help increase Beds with oxygen from 40 to 100 at Central Hospital BLW, adding significantly to COVID preparedness.

The GM also reviewed the preparations for the special pediatric ward for potential COVID affected children. On advice of the District Authorities, BLW has made arrangements for 18 Oxygen beds, 6 ICU beds, 7 BiPAP machines and 3 High Flow Nasal Cannula for children. Procurement of additional medicines and other necessary equipment required has been done. These facilities are a critical infrastructure given that pediatric population is more than 3600 under BLW hospital care.

BLW has scaled new heights, in the concerted efforts to overcome the virulent second wave in coordination with District Administration of Varanasi. Besides this ambulance services and steady supply of medicines and oxygen has ensured safe recovery of patients admitted at BLW Hospital. On request of the District Administration, BLW gave five ventilators to Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital for COVID emergencies.