Glimpse of tribes' rich tradition on display at Aadi Mahotsav

New Delhi: If you are interested in buying hand-made crafts, then you must visit place where over 200 unique tribes belonging to different parts of the North East have exhibited a wide range of products at the Tribes Aadi Mahotsav, which is currently underway at Dilli Haat in the national Capital.



While talking to Millennium Post, TRIFED MD Pravir Krishna said, "The North-East tribes have a rich crafts tradition of their own, which reflect their innate natural simplicity, earthiness and identity. A glimpse of this rich tradition is on display at the Aadi Mahotsav."

"Be it superior Bodo weaves made of cotton or eri; the famed silk textiles, the warm cups and woven shawls from Nagaland and Manipur; or in the beautiful bamboo work from Assam, in the form of baskets, cane chairs, and pen and lamp stands, or in the rich organic natural produce which act as excellent immunity boosters such as honey, spices, and herbs; everything can be found at this national festival," he said.

Notably, the Aadi Mahotsav is being organised by TRIFED, which is an arm of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Bodo women weavers, considered among the finest weavers in the region, are known for their resplendent weaves and they were earlier limited to running fabrics and dokhona but now their product range has expanded, the TRIFED MD informed.

"You can get kurtas, dresses or stoles, shawls, wrap-around skits, tops and kurtis and other accessories. Saris made of moga silk, mekhala chador, pretty embroidered blouses from Assam; knitted caps, booties for kids, and pouches from Sikkim and Manipur are also available for sale," the official said.

Besides these, high-quality organic food products are also available for the visitors at the tribes festival.