GJYM starts hunger strike in demand for deferment of GTA polls

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha (GJYM,) youth wing of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) launched a relay hunger strike in Darjeeling on Monday to protest against West Bengal Government's plans to hold Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) elections in June.



Five members of the GJYM sat in a relay hunger strike at the GJM party office in Singamari, on the fringes of Darjeeling town on Monday. Addressing media persons GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri stated: "This is a token relay hunger strike as announced by President Bimal Gurung from Singla on Sunday. This hunger strike was to take place at the Chowrasta. However, owing to certain issues including Buddhapurnima holiday whereby we could not apply for permission for Chowrasta from the Municipality. Thus the hunger strike is being held at the Singamari party office."

The main reason behind the hunger strike is to send the message that GTA elections should not be held at this moment, stated Giri. "We urge the Bengal Government to make the GTA full fledged functional by transferring departments and institutions that had been agreed upon in the Memorandum of Agreement of 2011 . We also urge the Government to include 396 Gorkha dominated mouzas of Terai and Dooars to the GTA. After that elections can be held in the GTA," added the GJM General Secretary.

He stated that the party has not asked for a political solution or a permanent political solution. "We just ask you to implement the tripartite agreement that had been signed between the Centre, West Bengal and the GJM inked on 18th July 2011 in letter and spirit. We are hopeful that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will consider our rightful demands and empower the GTA," added Giri.

Incidentally, Gurung on Sunday had stated that he too would join the relay hunger strike for two days. Thereafter if it would not yield the desired results he would then sit for a fast unto death.

The GJYM leaders who sat for the relay hunger strike include GJM organisational secretary Dipen Malay, GJYM General Secretary Noman Rai, Town Committee member Vijay Mangar, Central Committee member Uday Chhetri and Pratik Rai from Singla.