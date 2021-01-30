GJM demands resignation of BJP Darjeeling MP

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy) has demanded that if the BJP-led Union Government fails to table the bills for the inclusion of 12 Gokha sub communities in the scheduled tribe list and a "permanent political solution" for the Gorkhas in the ongoing budget session, then the BJP MP of the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency should resign.



"Every time before elections certain parties come together and paint false pictures. They ask for votes making false promises. In 2009 also it was the same. They

asked for votes assuring that the left out Gorkha communities would be included in the ST list along with a permanent political solution. Nothing has transpired

yet.

If they fail to table and pass the required bills in this budget session, then the Darjeeling MP should resign or

the other hill political parties should withdraw from the BJP led coalition" demanded Keshav Raj Pokhrel, Spokesperson, GJM

(Binoy.)

He further stated that if the BJP come door to door requesting for votes for the forthcoming Assembly elections without fulfilling their previous commitments then the people of the Hills will give them a befitting reply this time.

"For how long will they continue hoodwinking the masses? They had stated that these political outfits had met G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India in Delhi on 17th December 2020 to discuss the permanent political solution and ST issue. A local resident from the Hills had filed an RTI seeking minutes of this meeting. The reply was utterly baffling as the minutes to such a so-called important meeting was not revealed and the date was also not matching," alleged Pokhrel.

According to the GJM Spokesperson, the reply from the Home Ministry was "It is informed that no minutes has been issued in respect of the meeting of G. Kishan Reddy with GNLF, CPRM, SMM and ABGL on

25/12/2020."