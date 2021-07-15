GJM (Bimal) seeks autonomy under Article 244A as permanent political solution

Darjeeling: At the end of a central committee meeting of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal faction), General Secretary Roshan Giri announced that his party would accept a highest form of autonomy safeguarded by Article 244 A of the Indian Constitution.



"As the permanent political solution we want Gorkhaland or Union Territory status. However, if it is not possible to grant both then the Darjeeling Hills, Kalimpong and parts of Terai and Dooars together should be accorded the highest form of autonomy under Article 244A of the constitution," added Giri.

The meeting discussed in length the visit of a three member delegation to Kolkata recently where they met Ministers and TMC party leaders.

Article 244A of the Indian constitution allows for creation of an autonomous state in certain tribal areas of Assam. It has provision for a Legislature and a Council of Ministers.

Wednesday's central committee meeting held at Patleybas, on the outskirts of Darjeeling town was chaired by President Bimal Gurung. Other organizational matters were also discussed in the meeting.

"We bifurcated sub divisional and district committees so that organizational matters can be run smoothly," added Giri.