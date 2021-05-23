GJM appeals to state govt to set up electric crematoriums in Darjeeling & Kurseong

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy) has appealed to the state government to set up electric crematoriums in Darjeeling and Kurseong where there are currently not a single electric crematorium. The appeal comes on the wake of the rise in number of Covid-19 deaths in the Hills.



"I have raised the same with Darjeeling District Magistrate," stated Anit Thapa, former Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and GJM, general secretary.

With the number of cases increasing, the number of deaths have also risen. Around 4 to 5 bodies of Covid-19 positive or suspected Covid-19 patients are cremated on an average daily.

"As there are no electric furnaces in Darjeeling or Kurseong, it takes a long time to cremate the bodies on wood pyres. It also takes a toll on natural resources like wood," added Thapa.

While it takes an hour approximately to cremate a body in an electric furnace, it takes more than three hours for the same on wooden pyres. The manual system is cumbersome and tedious also.

"I would be grateful if the government can take up this matter immediately and set up electric crematoriums in Darjeeling and Kurseong," added Thapa. Recently, an electric crematorium has been constructed in Kalimpong town and will become operational soon.

The Darjeeling Municipality had undertaken a project to come up with an electric crematorium in 2000. A three-storeyed building was constructed at the Darjeeling crematorium below the Chowk Bazar. However, after three years in the project, it was suddenly abandoned.

The civic body came up with sketchy reasons, including the number of daily cremations to be too few to sustain the project. They even claimed that the orthodox Hindus and Buddhists were not in favour of an electrical furnace and preferred the wooden pyres.

At present, "Mukti Dham," the main crematorium, located 3 km from the Chowk Bazar, Darjeeling, has provisions for two wooden pyres. The Alubari crematorium, around 2 km from the Darjeeling Mal, has provision for one wooden pyre.