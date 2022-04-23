'Give me next 5 years to put in place a clean govt in HP'

Shimla: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday further raised political temperature in Himachal Pradesh hard selling the 'Delhi model' of governance, and asking people to give him next five years to put in place a 'clean and honest' government in "dev-bhumi', Himachal.



"God has blessed Himachal Pradesh with abundant natural resources–beautiful high mountains, forests, rivers variety of fruits and hardworking people. But, Congress and BJP have looted the state's resources for past 50 years–30 years of Congress and 17 by the BJP," he alleged and asked the people to give AAP an opportunity to serve them only for five years.

Kejriwal was addressing a public rally in Shahpur's Chami ground in Kangra district. Earlier, he had held a roadshow in Mandi on April 6.

This was Kejriwal's second show of strength in the hill state, where the party is making serious penetrations following its electoral victory in Punjab, the bordering state.

The party on Saturday chose Kangra–state's biggest district for the Kejriwal rally but ensured participation of the workers from all over the state, including districts of Mandi, Una, Chamba and Hamirpur.

Only on Friday, BJP national president J P Nadda had held a roadshow in Kangra and addressed a public rally alongwith Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur saying the BJP would form its government again after this year's poll as had happened in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Donning Himachali cap, instead of AAP-topi, Kejriwal ridiculed a tweet from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asserting that the people of Himachal Pradesh don't want the Delhi model of governance as the social and political situation in the state is different than that of Delhi.

"Now, you tell me, by raising your hands, you want or not a honest and corruption free government? That's what is all about Delhi-model. But, Jai Ram Thakur doesn't favour honest government in the state," said Delhi Chief Minister.

He invited the people of Himachal Pradesh and also the Chief Minister to visit Delhi and look at the government schools. The people in Delhi have withdrawn four lakh children from private schools and put them in government schools. The government has not allowed the private schools to raise fees even by a single paisa during the past seven years.

Here, the condition of schools is pathetic. Nobody wants to send children to the government schools. The people have to walk miles to get government work done. However, see Delhi –where any person can make a call on a helpline. The officer comes to his/her house to do the official work.

Delhi Chief Minister took a jibe at BJP national president J P Nadda and Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur for always targeting him.

"Why are they abusing me day and night? I have not done anything wrong in Himachal Pradesh. I also have not done any corruption or loot in the state. They should do a soul searching on them," he advised.

Kejriwal also reminded that he was a product of Anna andolan and had never done any corruption. As the people of Delhi gave him a chance, the corruption and bribery have seen an end. That's what he proposes to do in Himachal Pradesh, he promised.

He also listed out a series of free services and benefits having been given to the people, including tirath yatra.