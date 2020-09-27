Give hot water, nutritious diet to Covid patients: Himachal CM

Shimla: A common strategy must be prepared to provide proper treatment to the Covid-19 patients, especially with co-morbid illness. This was stated by Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Medical Officers, Principals and Medical Superintendents of Medical Colleges of the State from Shimla on Sunday.

While expressing concern over the increase in the number of deaths of patients, Chief Minister directed that the doctors must ensure proper treatment to the patients especially the patients with co-morbid illness.

He said that proper protocol must be adopted for home isolation for the asymptotic patients at home. "It has been felt that such patients at home do not get proper treatment and care," he said. He stated proper hygiene and cleanliness must be maintained in the Covid-19 hospitals. The patients must be provided oxygen cylinders if required so that the patients do not face any problem. Hot water, Kada and nutritious food must be made available to the patients.

He said that senior doctors must daily visit the Covid-19 patients. The Medical Superintendents of all the Medical Colleges and major Zonal Hospitals ensure at least two rounds in a day to monitor all the facilities such as ward cleanliness, treatment to the patients, quality of food, and condition of toilets in their hospitals.