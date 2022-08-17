'Give benefit of quota to BCs in coming Panchayat polls'

chandigarh: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Haryana passed two important resolutions on Wednesday. The CLP demanded that backward classes should be given the benefit of reservation in these panchayat elections and the government should amend the Land Act, based on the decision of the Supreme Court on Shamlat land.

A meeting of the Legislature Party was held under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. State President Chaudhary Udaybhan was also present in the meeting. Addressing the media, Hooda said Congress MLA held detailed discussion regarding Panchayat elections and informed reporters that the party will not contest panchayat elections on party symbol. "Due to this, the development of villages came to a standstill and there was a lot of corruption in the absence of Panchayat representatives," he said.

"Congress demands that the rights of backward classes be ensured in these elections due to the delay of almost two years. This class should be given the benefit of reservation by presenting the report of the recently constituted Backward Classes Commission by the government," he said.