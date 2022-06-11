'Give AAP chance if you want your kids to have bright future'

shimla: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that around 8.5 lakh students studying in the government school face a dark future and thus the people of Himachal Pradesh should give a chance to AAP to make the future of their children bright, on lines of Delhi.

"If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP," the Chief Minister said at an education conclave at Hamirpur .

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also accompanied Kejriwal. During his speech, Kejriwal drew a comparison of government schools in Delhi, after the AAP forming its government and those in Himachal Pradesh.

He said there are 2,000 schools in state where there is just one teacher and 722 schools that have just one room. While in Delhi, schools have massive buildings, equipped with all modern facilities, playground, swimming pools and lift, the schools in Himachal were in most shabby conditions.

"In Himachal Pradesh, 14 lakh students go to schools. Of these, 8.5 lakh students go to government schools while 5.5 lakhs go to private schools. This means most students go to government schools, which indicates poverty in the state." he said. Narrating the success story of Delhi relating to improvements in education, he said the AAP government has secured the future of 16 lakh students studying in over 1,100 government schools by making positive changes in the education system. "We are spending 25 percent of our budget every year on education which means that by now the government has spent Rs 80,000-85,000 crores on government schools.This money has been utilised only on the schools and creating infrastructure for the children," he said. "The annual results of the children in class 12th in 2019 was 99.9 percent –a rare distinction while in Himachal Pradesh this remains at 62 percent. There is a sharp comparison of the two," he said.

"I have come here to seek votes in the name of education and health. If you want your children to have a bright future, give one chance to the AAP. We are not so bad," the AAP chief claimed.