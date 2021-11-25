GI products drawing attention of visitors at Aadi Mahotsav

New Delhi: At the ongoing 15-day National Tribal Festival, the GI products are drawing the attention of visitors as noted dignitaries are visiting the stalls showcasing GI products of different states. As per the organisers of the Aadi Mahotsav, the GI products occupy a prominent place in this edition of the tribal festival as more than 50 such identified products are displayed in stalls across the venue by the tribals.



"Many visitors have been visiting these stalls with much interest. Adding to the kitty of GI products, seven new GI tagged products from Uttarakhand consisting of Aipan craft, Tamta product, Ringal craft, Thulma, Bhutiya Daan carpet, Chyura oil and Munshiyari Rajma, have been launched at Aadi Mahotsav taking the total tally of TRIFED-promoted tribal GI products to 66," said TRIFED MD Pravir Krishna.

"The stalls displaying GI products had a notable visitor as Bhaskar Khulbe, who is Advisor to PM, visited most of the stalls and appreciated the rich tribal products on display as well as efforts of TRIFED in promoting GI among tribal products ranging from Van Dhan Naturals, organic products, tribal handicrafts and other artistic creations," he said.