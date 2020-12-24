Get your favorite sweets delivered at home this Christmas

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development is all set to home deliver cake, Pithe, Nolen Gur and its allied products directly at your doorstep starting from the day of Christmas. The delivery will be executed by West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) that comes under the aegis of P&RD department.



"We had forayed into home delivery for the first time from April during the lockdown period when we delivered cooked food and grocery item to the senior citizens in New Town and Salt Lake . Buoyed by the excellent response we continued to home deliver a variety of cooked food during Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja too. We have decided to continue the same during Christmas and New Year " said a senior CADC official.

Around 50 women from Self Help Groups who have received specialised training will be involved in the manufacturing process of products like Cakes (both cup cake and pound cake), Baked Rosogolla, Gurer Payesh , Gurer Pithe, Pithe (plain) etc.

Orders can be placed through whats app number 9007194108, the Facebook page of WBCADC and also through the CADC website where a link is being provided for the purpose. Orders should be placed at least a day in advance.

The price of cup cakes will be in the range of Rs 12 to 15 while pound cakes will come up in the range of Rs 200-250. Nolen Gur will come at Rs 80 per kg while Patali will come at Rs 110 a kg. Gurer Payesh (250 gm) is priced at Rs 45 while Gurer Pithe will come at Rs 45 a piece. SHG women from Haringhata in Nadia and Jhargram have been involved in the manufacture.

The delivery area under CADC is from Airport (Gate 1 ) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop in the north to Behala in the south which covers Kolkata and Bidhannagar- New Town in entirety.