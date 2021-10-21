New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it recognises the role of non-profit and voluntary organizations in national development and genuine NGOs need not shy away from any regulatory compliance mandated under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, which is hearing a batch of petitions raising issues concerning the Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Act 2020, the government has said that there exists no right to seek foreign contribution without regulation.

It said the right to form associations and the right to freedom of trade and profession cannot include the right to receive unbridled and unregulated foreign contributions.

It is also respectfully submitted that the answering respondent recognizes the role of non-profit organizations (NGOs) and voluntary organizations in national development, it said.

Genuine NGOs need not shy away from any regulatory compliance mandated under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for quick and effective monitoring of the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution for sake of transparency, accountability so that the foreign contribution is not received and utilised for any activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, public order and interests of the general public and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, the affidavit said.

It said the prohibition on the transfer of foreign contribution, receipt of foreign contribution in the State Bank of India, New Delhi main branch, and obtaining Aadhaar number of the office bearers, key functionaries, and members would improve compliance mechanism, enhance transparency and fix accountability in the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution.