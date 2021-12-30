Genome sequencing lab at Rohtak gets certificate

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the Genome Sequencing Lab set up in Rohtak's Maharishi Dayanand University has got the certificate to operate and this lab will soon carry out the work of sequencing the genome of the virus. Vij also said that now the those who need to add their passport number in the COVID-19 vaccination will have to mention their passport number before vaccination at the vaccination site, after which the passport number will also appear in the vaccination certificate. Similarly, vaccination of Covaxin for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start from January 3, 2022 and health care workers, frontline workers as well as precaution doses for people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will start from January 10, 2022. Vij was presiding over a review meeting of Health Department officers here today.

