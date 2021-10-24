Generate dist-wise list of beneficiaries for 2nd dose jab, states told

New Delhi: While reviewing the progress of Covid-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and Mission Directors of National Health Mission (NHM) of states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has advised all states to generate a district-wise list of beneficiaries for the administration of the second dose of the vaccine.



However, the states have also been asked to review the progress of such a district-wise plan daily to ensure the saturation of all eligible beneficiaries.

Highlighting the sizeable number of eligible beneficiaries who have not received their second dose of vaccine, Bhushan urged the states and UTs to focus on those beneficiaries who are waiting for their second dose after their interval period has been over.

According to the Health Ministry's statement, states were also advised to identify and prioritise districts having low coverage for focused action and explore requirements for mobilisation efforts at the meeting.

Apart from addressing local challenges such as the need for additional Covid vaccination centres and improving access in rural areas, the states have also been asked to share their strategies to enhance second dose coverage, it said.

The review meeting was held in the backdrop of the country achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore doses on Thursday as the country moves forward to vaccinate all the eligible population by the year-end under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

As per the details provided by Union Health Ministry, so far 71.24 crore first doses covering 76 per cent of the eligible population and 30.06 crore second doses covering 32 per cent of the eligible population has been administered the Covid-19 vaccines.