General Manager reviews performance of Northern Railway

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway held a review meeting with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway. Deliberations were held on keeping focus on passenger amenities at stations like extension of platforms, increase of level of platforms, washable aprons, provision of 2nd entry, foot over bridges, escalators, lifts facilities for Divayangjans, improvement of station building including façade etc.



He also reviewed the progress of mobility enhancement, developmental infrastructure works, freight loading and safety on tracks.

Apart from the performance review, the GM also presented safety awards to three vigilant employees for their contribution towards maintaining high standards for the safety and security of passengers and railway property.

Gangal also said that for achieving optimum utilisation of rolling stock in freight movement, Northern Railway runs 1,029 CRACK trains (between 01.09.2022 to 7.09.2022) and more such trains

will be operated.