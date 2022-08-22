General Manager reviews performance of Northern Railway

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway held a review meeting with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway where deliberations were held on keeping focus on train operations, punctuality, freight loading and safety on tracks.

Gangal informed that for achieving optimum utilisation of rolling stock in freight movement, the Northern Railway runs 970 CRACK trains between 11.08.2022 to 17.08.2022 and more such trains will be operated. He emphasised on better crew management and utilisation of man power. He instructed to maintain good record of punctuality of trains and expedite the works related with mobility enhancement and conduct drives to check the progress. The GM also took stock of tree cutting activity and removal of vegetation alongside the tracks.