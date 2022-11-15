General elections: Indo-Nepal border to remain closed for 72 hrs

Darjeeling: The Indo-Nepal border will remain closed for 72 hours from November 17 midnight to November 20 midnight. This is due to the general elections in Nepal on November 20.



Nepal shares an 1850 km long border with five Indian states including West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) is deployed on the Indo-Nepal border. Border coordination meetings were held between district administration, immigration, customs, police and armies of the two countries to check the movement of anti-social elements across the border.

Security has been beefed up on both sides of the border. An SSB source stated that vigil as well as patrolling has been intensified. Incidentally West Bengal shares a 100 km open border with Nepal. During the 72 hours of border closure, movement of people, vehicles including trade will be halted. "Everyday around 500 to 600 trucks carrying goods cross over to Nepal through the Panitanki border under the Siliguri sub division of the Darjeeling district. Large quantities of vegetables are taken to Nepal from Siliguri. The 3 day long closure will result in huge losses to the tune of Crores of Rupees," stated Mrinal Ranjan Roy, Secretary, Panitanki Customs Clearing Agent Welfare Organisation. Pashupatinagar is the other entry point into Nepal located in the Darjeeling Hills.