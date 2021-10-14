Gen Naravane meets Sri Lanka's top civilian, military leadership

Colombo: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane met Sri Lanka's top civilian and military leadership on Wednesday and discussed steps for further enhancing the excellent defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Gen Naravane, who arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Gen Shavendra Silva, called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, and discussed issues of mutual and strategic cooperation, the Indian Army said in a tweet.

"Gen MM Naravane #COAS #IndianArmy called on President HE @GotabayaR to seek his guidance on strengthening bilateral defence linkages further. #SriLanka's leading role as a partner in #security was appreciated including within the Colombo Security Conclave initiative, the Indian High Commission here tweeted.

India hopes for the stability of neighbouring countries for security in the region, Gen Naravane told President Gotabaya.

He also said that nearly a thousand Sri Lankan soldiers receive training in India annually. A specially designed course for 50 Army officers would be arranged in the future, he said.

Gotabaya, who himself is a retired Colonel in the Sri Lankan Army, recalled his own training in India as a military officer and the experience gained. Gen Naravane also called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence, the Temple Trees, this morning. "Significance of strong defence ties was stressed. There were focussed discussions on enhancing existing ties between Armed Forces of India and Sri Lanka, the Indian Army tweeted.

"Between the two armed forces, we have an excellent relationship," Gen Naravane told Prime Minister Mahinda, further noting that this positive interaction will also help cement the bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, including people-to-people connections, Sri Lanka's News 1st channel reported.

Prime Minister Mahinda expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by the Indian Armed Forces to Sri Lanka throughout the years, especially in the area of training, it added. Gen Naravane also called on Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Gen Naravane called on Gen GDH Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and discussed steps to take forward the excellent defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and India, the Indian Army said in a tweet.