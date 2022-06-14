Geetanjali Shree among 425 literary figures to attend Shimla Lit Fest

Shimla: International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, top literary figures from all over the country, and abroad beside noted writers, poets, critics and translators are among 425 literary figures reaching on June 16 for first of its kind Sahitya Akademi event Shimla- the erstwhile summer capital of India.



Geetanjali shree has won the International Booker prize for her book 'Ret Samadhi' --Tomb of Sand.

The event organised by the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi - named as Unmesha, an International Literature Festival, will be held for three days between June 15 to 18 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations with the support of department of Art and Culture of Himachal Pradesh government. The festival will be held at the historic Gaiety Heritage Cultural complex and the Town Hall, Shimla.

The inaugural session will take place in the main auditorium of Gaiety Theatre on June 16 wherein Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi Ministers of State for Culture and Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will be present.

"The literature of any country represents and reflects the culture of that country. Literary festivals bring out these reflections and representations in all colours and flavours. Further, literary festivals bring together great minds of the land and offer once in a life-time opportunity for many young and aspiring writers and literary lovers of the region where the literary festival is held. That is the reason why the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi is organizing this festival," a spokesman of Akademi said.

Over 425 writers, poets, translators, critics and distinguished personalities from various walks of life from 15 countries including India, representing over 60 languages and 64 events, is the largest literature festival in the country.

The festival will feature discussions, presentations, poetry and story readings performances etc covering a wide range of topics such as cinema and literature, world classics & Indian writing, tribal writings, writings of LGBTQ community of India, media & literature, bhakti literature and uniting cultures through translation.

The evenings will feature cultural performances by Sonal Mansingh, Tala Vadya Kacheri by P. Jayabhaskar, Nagara by Nathulal Solanki and Dastan-e-Karn, Dastangoi by Mahmood Farooqui.