Geelani's family dispels rumours about his deteriorating health

Srinagar: Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani's family on Friday dispelled rumours about his deteriorating health, saying the separatist leader was having chest infection due to the prevailing cold conditions, but was recovering well.

"We are also troubled by the rumours circulating about Geelani sahab's health, but he is fine," the separatist leader's son, Naseem Geelani said.

He said his father

developed acute chest infection because of the prevailing cold conditions in the valley and was taken to a hospital for some scans.

"Some tests were done and we took him to Bone and Joint hospital for a CT scan. He is recovering now and is at home," he said.