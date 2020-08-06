GC Murmu resigns as J&K L-G

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu abruptly resigned on Wednesday, officials said.

Sources said Murmu is set to be the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) taking over from Rajiv Mehrishi, who will retire this week.

His resignation came on the day the Union Territory marked the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The 60-year-old former IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre had on October 29 last year taken over as the first L-G of the Union Territory after the state of J&K was downgraded and sliced into two UTs, the other one being Ladakh.