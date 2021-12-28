Gauthans and villages of Chhattisgarh to be featured at Rajpath

Raipur: Gauthans and villages of Chhattisgarh will be featured in all their glory at the most prestigious and magnificent event of the country. Godhan Nyay Yojana, the ambitious and successful scheme of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, will be the part of Republic Day Parade to be held at Rajpath, New Delhi.

It is noteworthy that High-level Expert Committee of Defence Ministry has approved and selected the tableau based on Godhan Nyay Yojana of Chhattisgarh for the event. Experts from various fields including sculpture, painting, photography, music, singing and other genres are the members of this high-level committee. Chhattisgarh has successfully made it through the two-month long tableau selection process which was going on in New Delhi.

Public Relations Commissioner Dipanshu Kabra informed that the high-evel expert committee has selected it under the theme 'India@75 New Idea', based on the completion of 75 years of Independence. He said that out of all the states of the country, only 12 states have received the opportunity to display their tableaus at Rajpath this year.

Under Godhan Nyay Yojana, the scheme of Chhattisgarh Government, cow dung is being procured at Rs 2/kg in more than 7500 gauthans of the state, and the dung so procured is being utilized by self-help groups to manufacture various products. This scheme is promoting cleanliness, climate change and providing employment aternative at local level, thereby strengthening the rural economy of the state. This scheme is now being recognized as an effective way to strengthen the rural economy across the country.

The tableau of Chhattisgarh, based on Godhan Nyay Yojana, will be addressing the multiple global concerns at once by synergizing traditional knowledge and scientific approach to the use of rural resources.

The obverse of the tableau depicts rural women collecting cow dung and taking them to the collection centers of Gauthans for sale. These women will be in traditional tribal costumes, wearing hand made clothes and ornaments. The tableau would feature a woman preparing products from cow dung and taking them to the market for sale. Flower pots will be decorated around the women, symbolizing the cultivation of vegetables and flowers in the gauthans.