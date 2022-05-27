'Gap in mathematics learning outcomes of girls and boys grows in higher classes'

New Delhi: There is a widening difference in mathematics learning outcomes among girls and boys as they reach higher classes, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) has found.



The survey has also indicated that the worst hit by academic disruptions during the pandemic are those studying in state-government run schools.

Conducted by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the survey found that girls and boys begin at an almost level playing field in mathematics but by the time they reach high school, there is already a gap in learning outcomes which becomes even wider by class 2 when boys significantly outperform girls in the subject.

For example in class 3, the national average score for girls in mathematics is 301, which is not significantly different from that of boys (300).

It is comparable in class 5 when girls scored 280 and boys 281. In class 8, the national average score for both boys and girls are equal, but already in some states, girls' performance appears to be declining.

In class 10, this gap is most stark and the national scores reflect that girls are at 216 and boys at 219.

The NAS was conducted throughout the country for classes 3,5,8 and 10 on November 12 last year.

About 34 lakh students of 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts from both rural and urban areas participated in the survey. The last NAS was held in 2017.

The NAS covered government, government-aided and private schools.

The achievement tests along with the questionnaires -- pupil questionnaire, teacher questionnaire and school questionnaire -- were developed and translated in 22 different languages by the NCERT.

This nationwide survey was administered by the CBSE in one single day at the same time. The survey was managed through the technology platform designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

While there was not much significant difference in the national average of the performance of boys and girls since last survey, the number of states and UTs in which performance of girls was better than boys increased significantly this year in comparison with the 2017 survey.

For example, in Language, girls in class 3 performed better than boys in 33 states and UTs against 18 states in 2017 survey.

Similarly in class 5, girls in 33 states and UTs performed better than boys in Language while girls performed significantly better than boys in 16 states and UTs, in last survey.

In Mathematics, girls in class 3 performed better than boys in 16 states and UTs as against six states previously. Similarly in class 5, performance of girls was better than boys in 14 states and UTs in comparison with six states and UTs last time.