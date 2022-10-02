Gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from custody

Chandigarh: Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from police custody in Mansa district, in a major embarrassment for Punjab Police which sacked the officer incharge and arrested him.

Tinu escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police on Saturday night when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case.

The Incharge CIA has been dismissed from service under Article 311 of the constitution, Punjab police said.

An FIR under IPC sections 222 (Intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed), 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre hension) 225 A (Omission to apprehend, or sufferance of escape, on part of public servant...) and 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) has been registered against errant police officials.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the CIA incharge has been arrested while asserting that no laxity will be tolerated.

Earlier in 2017, Tinu, who faces several cases including murder and extortion in various states, had escaped with the help of another gangster and his aide from Haryana after throwing pepper spray in the eyes of a police official. Later in December that year, he was arrested by the Bhiwani police from Bengaluru.