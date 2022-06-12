Gang helping illegal Bangladeshi migrants busted

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Rural police said they have busted a nine-member gang, including a software engineer and a pharmacist, for allegedly helping illegal migrants, especially from Bangladesh, get Aadhaar card and other citizenship-related documents.



The gang had converted Rs 4 crore into Bangladeshi currency and transferred it to the neighbouring country in just one year. According to the police, on April 15 this year, Rs 18 lakh was looted from an ATM at Chikkagollarahatti village under Madanayakanahalli police station limits. In this connection, police arrested Sheikh Ismail Kitab Ali from Bangladesh. During interrogation, Kitab Ali revealed about Syed Akoon alias Shahid Ahmed who had come to India illegally from the Tripura border and started a scrap and plastic waste company in the city. Akoon used to convert Indian rupee into Bangladeshi currency from his account through agents and transfer the money to his native country.

Based on his inputs, police arrested his son Suman Islam from Hottappanapalya under the Madanayakanahalli police station limits. On interrogation, they revealed that they used to get Aadhaar card using BBMP letter-head, seal and signature of BBMP health officers.