Gaming app fraud case: Cops issue look out notice against Amir's partner

Kolkata: The police issued a look out notice against Amir Khan's partner in connection with the e-Nugget Gaming fraud case on Saturday.



Altogether five persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Khan was arrested from Gaziabad in Uttar Pradesh some days ago. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case.

Police arrested Khan's Garden Reach residence and seized cash worth Rs 18 crore. The police suspect that his partner Subhajit Srimani was the main kingpin who used to operate the fraud racket from Dubai. The police issued a look out notice against him.

In another incident, the Cyber Crime Cell of Bidhannagar police arrested Chandrim Bhattacharya from Dum Dum in connection with cyber fraud worth Rs 60 crore. The police said Bhattacharya and his partner had prepared a fake website of Webel and duped people by giving false assurance to help them to get a tender at the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. Webel had lodged a complaint with the police a year ago. The police began an investigation and finally arrested him from his Dum Dum residence. He was produced before the court and remanded to custody for five days.

Meanwhile, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate with Narayanpur police arrested Bhanupratap Singh, a dreaded criminal from Saran district of Bihan on Saturday morning. The police recovered a country-made revolver and several rounds of bullets from him.

The police said Singh was the mastermind and used to run a racket and committed crimes in Kolkata, New Town, Salt lake and Rajarhat areas.

Some months ago the Narayanpur police started an investigation into the missing electric lamp posts in New Town. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers from Narayanpur police station and Bidhannagar Commissionerate raided Singh's native village in Saran district and arrested him.