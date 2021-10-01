G-23 leaders condemn protest outside Kapil Sibal's house

New Delhi: Several Congress leaders of the 'Group of 23', which had last year written to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul, on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on their colleague Kapil Sibal's house and termed it as "orchestrated hooliganism".

Congress workers protested outside Sibal's house and reportedly damaged a car, after he raised questions over the party's functioning and attacked its leadership.

Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vivek Tankha and Raj Babbar were among those who rallied behind Sibal.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also criticised what he said was an "attack" at the house of Sibal by Congress workers only because he "chose to express views that were not palatable to the party leadership". This does not augur well for the party, Singh said, adding that it was unfortunate that the seniors are being "completely sidelined", which is not good for the party.

Azad, former leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, also strongly condemned the "orchestrated hooliganism" at Sibal's residence. "He (Sibal) is a loyal Congressman fighting for the party both inside and outside Parliament. Any suggestion from any quarter should be welcomed instead of suppressing, hooliganism is unacceptable," tweeted Azad, who along with Sibal is part of the 'Group of 23' which last year had written to Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul of the party.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "Orchestrated hooliganism outside Kapil Sibal's residence last night is not the culture of the Congress." "If one has any difference of views, the same should be brought up and discussed at party forum," he said on Twitter.

Asserting that difference in opinion and perception are integral to a democracy, Sharma, also a part of the G-23, said intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture. "Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal's house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned," Sharma said in a series of tweets.

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP from Punjab, Manish Tewari, unequivocally condemned what he said was "orchestrated hooliganism" at Sibal's residence last night. "Those who masterminded the assault must bear in mind that he fights for @INCIndia both inside and outside courts of law. You may find his views uncomfortable but that cannot be a license for violence," Tewari, who is a part of the 23 leaders who wrote to Gandhi last year, said.

Shashi Tharoor, who was part of the leaders who wrote to Gandhi, tweeted, "That is shameful. We all know @KapilSibal as a true Congressman who has fought multiple cases in court for @INCIndia." "As a democratic party we need to listen to what he has to say, disagree if you must but not in this way. Our priority is to strengthen ourselves to take on the BJP!" he said.

Congress leader Vivek Tankha tweeted, People may disagree with him. Even protest. But not damage his car. At least in my life I never encouraged or promoted hooliganism." Another Congress leader Raj Babbar said, "Don't unleash mob-power on ideological co-travellers -- you will look more pitiful in front of ideological rivals." "Is critising what happened outside Kapil Sibal's residence not a part of Congress culture," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.