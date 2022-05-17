Fund transfer programmes in C'garh on May 21

raipur: As per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, district-level fund transfer programms under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana will be organised in all the district headquarters on May 21 this year.

Ministers of Chhattisgarh government, MLAs, chairmen of corporations-boards and commissions will attend these programmes as chief guests. All the MLAs and public representatives will participate as well. As the first installment of Kharif Marketing Year 2021-22, Rs 1700 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. Under the scheme, nearly Rs 12 thousand 209 crore have been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers in last two years.

General administration department has authorized Chief Guests for the programs to be organized at the district headquarters on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi.