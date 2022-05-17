Fund transfer programmes in C'garh on May 21
raipur: As per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, district-level fund transfer programms under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana will be organised in all the district headquarters on May 21 this year.
Ministers of Chhattisgarh government, MLAs, chairmen of corporations-boards and commissions will attend these programmes as chief guests. All the MLAs and public representatives will participate as well. As the first installment of Kharif Marketing Year 2021-22, Rs 1700 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. Under the scheme, nearly Rs 12 thousand 209 crore have been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers in last two years.
General administration department has authorized Chief Guests for the programs to be organized at the district headquarters on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Secure 'shivling' area but don't stop Namaz, says SC17 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
WPI inflation in April jumps to record 15.08%; food, fuel prices bite17 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
India to allow wheat export shipments awaiting customs nod17 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED17 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM17 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT