Fuel price hike: Congress to step up countrywide protest

New Delhi: As there is no relief from the continued rise in fuel prices, the Congress has planned to further intensify its ongoing massive countrywide protest to build a pressure on the government, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring down the prices of petroleum products.



According to party leaders, senior leaders have been tasked to hold a series of protests along with press conferences across the country to intensify their stir against the government at the Centre as the price of petrol has breached Rs 100 mark in almost every city of the country.

Meanwhile, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the Centre has earned Rs 4.91 lakh crore revenue as petrol and diesel prices have been hiked 69 times since January 1 this year.

However, Chowdhury has urged the TMC government in the state to follow the footsteps of the Chhattisgarh administration and do away with value added taxes (VAT) to reduce fuel prices. "Unmindful of the sufferings of the people, the Narendra Modi government in Delhi has effected 69 hikes in petrol and diesel prices since January 1 and earned Rs 4.91 lakh crore revenue," he said, adding, "The BJP government is not showing any concern for the plight of the common man. We urge the Centre to roll back fuel price hike."

In continuation to the series of protests, Congress on Saturday hold protests against the fuel price hike in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana, etc.

In Haryana, AICC in-charge for the state affairs Vivek Bansal and state unit chief Kumari Selja led the state-level protest at Charkhi Dadri. Moving on cycles besides carts pulled by bullocks, mules and camels, the Congress leaders and workers took out a rally from the Janata College stadium to the heart of the city.

In Maharashtra, the party leaders and workers have planned to take out cycle yatra at district levels and processions at the state level. A signature campaign will also be run at all petrol pumps across the country, demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

In a unfortunate incident, a bullock cart protest organised against rising fuel prices by Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap came to an abrupt end after the overloaded cart came crashing down on Saturday.