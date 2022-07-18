Fued between Akhilesh and Shivpal

lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused his uncle Shivpal Yadav of working on the BJP's "directions" to target Yashwant Sinha, saying opposition's Presidential candidate had in the past called SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav an " ISI agent."



The Presidential election came as the latest flashpoint in the running feud between the two SP leaders. While Akhilesh is rooting for Yashwant Sinha, Shivpal, who has been elected an MLA on SP ticket, has publicly announced his support for NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu. "There was an 'ishara' (direction) from Delhi (by the BJP) after which a deputy chief minister tweeted an old newspaper article highlighting Sinha's 'ISI agent' comment on Mulayam and then it was circulated (by Shivpal Yadav)," Akhilesh said. The SP chief reminded him about the language used by the saffron party for "Netaji" (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and the SP. "Chacha (Shivpal Yadav) should know the language of the BJP during the recent UP polls. The language of the BJP has always been bad towards Netaji and the Samajwadis," Akhilesh said.

"A 'pakka' (staunch) Samajwadi and a diehard follower of Netaji will never tolerate anyone terming him an ISI agent and will never vote for that person," Shivpal said.

"He (a supporter) will never support the allegations made against Netaji. Yashwant Sinha had made allegations against Netaji when he was the defence minister and Pakistan was trying to attack India."