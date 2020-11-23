Fresh COVID-19 cases dip further in Puducherry; No deaths

Puducherry: In a further dip in fresh coronavirus cases, the Union Territory of Puducherry reported just 27 additions, taking the overall infection tally to 36,718 on Monday.

The toll remained at 609 as there was no fresh death due to COVID-19 in the UT.

There were 527 active cases after discharge of 57 patients in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Monday, which took the cumulative recoveries to 35,582, Director of Health and Family Welfare SMohan Kumar said in a release.

A total of 2,305 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 27 of them turned positive. Puducherry region accounted for 25 of the new cases, while Karaikal and Mahe regions reported one case each. Yanam region did not report any fresh infection.

The overall COVID-19 tally in the UT after transfer of two cases to neighbouring Tamil Nadu stood at 36,718, the release said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 96.91 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far tested 3.84 lakh samples and 3.43 lakhs of them were negative.