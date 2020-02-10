Fresh batch of foreign envoys to visit JK this week
Srinagar: A fresh batch of foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir this week to get first-hand information about the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, officials said on Monday.
The first batch of envoys, including the US Ambassador to India, had visited Jammu and Kashmir last month.
The fresh batch of foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week, an official said.
Those who will be part of the delegation include envoys from European Union and Gulf countries, the official said.
A team of 15 envoys, including US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, paid a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in January.
The central government had on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir into union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
