Freezing party name, symbol: Delhi HC junks Uddhav's plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission's interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and the party's election symbol.

Justice Sanjeev Narula asked the EC to expeditiously decide the issue pertaining to the use of the party symbol -- 'bow and arrow', saying it is in the interest of the two Shiv Sena factions as well as the general public. "The present petition is dismissed," the court ruled.

"In the opinion of this court, it would be in the interest of both parties and of the general public that the proceedings are concluded expeditiously. Accordingly, EC is directed to proceed to adjudicate the dispute as expeditiously as possible," stated the court while noting that the Supreme Court has not interdicted the EC proceedings in the present case. Justice Narula said the reasons behind the verdict will be given in a detailed order.

Earlier this year, Eknath Shinde, the current Maharashtra CM, had raised a banner of revolt against Thackeray, accusing him of entering into an "unnatural alliance" with the Congress and the NCP. Over 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs had supported Shinde, forcing Thackeray's resignation as the chief minister.

The EC, in its October 8 interim order, barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Thackeray and Shinde from using the party's name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly by-poll.