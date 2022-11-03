Free pick & drop facility for CET candidates in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana State Transport will provide free pick-and-drop facility to the candidates appearing for the common eligibility test (CET) examination to be held on November 5 and 6. Along with this, one family member travelling with women candidates can also avail this free travel facility provided they show their PPP ID.



For ensuring hassle-free travel, arrangements of about 13,700 buses have been made. Almost all ordinary route buses will be used for this travel facility, therefore an appeal has been made to the people to make less use of public transport on the dates when the said exam is scheduled. Around 11.36 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the CET exam. For this examination, the transport department will arrange travelling facilities for the candidates from the nearest sub-divisional bus stand or nearest district-level bus stand to the nearest sub-divisional bus stand or district-level bus stand of the examination centre.

At the district level, pick-and-drop arrangements will be made for the candidates from the sub-divisional bus stand or district level bus stand to the examination centers. This entire travelling arrangement will be closely monitored by a committee constituted under the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district.

Arrangements have been made for the candidates to reach the nearest bus stands of the respective examination centres in both the shifts.

The reporting for the morning shift in the examination center is 8:30 am and for the evening shift is 1:30 pm. Therefore, the drop-off to the nearest bus stand will be at 7:00 am for morning shift and 12:00 noon for evening shift. Similarly, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm candidates can travel back to their homes. The drop-off time for the candidates appearing for evening shift has been fixed from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

For the convenience of the candidates, all the buses will have a common route number. The route number of all those buses will be the same from the district from which the buses will begin their pickup and drop journey.

Directions have been issued to all the general managers for ensuring arrangements of advance booking at the bus stands of the depot/sub depots. All the candidates are requested to make advance bookings by visiting their nearest depot from 9:00 am on November 3 will continue till 5:00 pm on November 4.